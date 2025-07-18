Explosion at LA police center kills 3

LOS ANGELES – A powerful explosion struck a police training center in Los Angeles early Friday morning, killing at least three law enforcement officers. The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. local time at a facility located on Eastern Avenue, which houses the Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and bomb disposal unit.

According to Reuters, citing Fox News, the blast took place during a training exercise. The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, but initial reports suggest it happened while the bomb squad was handling explosive materials.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the casualties, stating that three officers lost their lives in the incident. Emergency services responded immediately, and the site was quickly secured for investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed the tragedy in a post on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “horrific incident” and confirmed that investigators are on the scene gathering more details. She extended condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized the importance of a thorough probe.

I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles. Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Local media, including the Los Angeles Times, reported that a full-scale investigation is underway. Sources told the Times that the explosion likely occurred during the transportation of explosive material by the bomb disposal squad, but officials have yet to release a final statement on the cause.