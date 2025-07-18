GAZA – Brutal Israeli airstrikes continued across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 35 more Palestinians in a single day. According to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera, the victims include unarmed civilians, many of whom were seeking food and aid. Among them, 10 were killed near an aid center while waiting for humanitarian relief. Witnesses say these attacks are indiscriminate and relentless.

Hospitals, especially Al-Aqsa Hospital, are overflowing with severely malnourished children and patients. Emergency rooms are filled with starving civilians whose bodies are collapsing due to lack of food and medicine. Doctors describe the situation as catastrophic, with sunken eyes, weak pulses, and no basic nutrition. Medical staff are working with extremely limited supplies, often forced to choose who gets treated.

Healthcare workers say this is no longer just a hunger crisis. It is a complete breakdown of the human body under siege. They warn that if food does not reach the population immediately, the crisis will turn into a famine-driven mass death event. Aid workers report that Gaza’s markets are empty, and people are surviving on nothing for days.

The only source of food now is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), but even that has become a symbol of despair. Locals accuse it of failing to deliver aid effectively and instead creating more danger. People are forced to travel to GHF distribution points under constant threat of bombings. Several people have already been killed in such areas while waiting for food packages.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Gaza City, Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network, said GHF has lost all credibility. He accused the foundation of prioritizing Israeli political and military interests over real humanitarian work. “There is nothing left here,” he said. “GHF has become a death trap. Instead of feeding Gaza’s starving people, it has turned into a channel for killing them.”