Monsoon alert: Fourth wave hits Pakistan tomorrow

The fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to begin across Pakistan on Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall and storms to several regions. The Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather for Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Rainfall is also expected today in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Authorities have issued warnings for urban flooding and river overflow, particularly along the Indus

In Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert from July 20 to 25. Cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujrat, Faisalabad, and Multan are on notice.

The Indus River has already swelled near Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma, with floodwaters entering nearby villages like Kamar Mashani and Kacha Gujrat. Rescue teams have relocated 223 people and 162 livestock to safer areas. Standing crops on thousands of acres have been destroyed.

Karachi is facing humid weather and light rainfall. Today’s temperature may hit 35°C, with humidity reaching 72%. Sea breezes are blowing at 11 km/h from the southwest. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas like Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad are also expecting rainfall.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in Malam Jabba (13°C) and Kalam (17°C). The region may experience landslides and river flooding due to heavy mountain rain.

Balochistan remains under hot and humid conditions, with heavy showers expected in Barkhan, Sibi, Musa Khel, and Zhob. Sibi and Turbat have recorded highs of 41°C, while Nokundi peaked at 46°C.

Several rural districts lack proper drainage, raising fears of flash floods. Local authorities are working to open emergency shelters and mobilize relief supplies.

So far, the monsoon season has claimed 123 lives in Punjab alone, with 462 people injured and 150 buildings damaged. Most deaths have occurred from lightning strikes, collapsing roofs, drowning, and electrocution.

PDMA urges citizens to stay away from rivers, avoid unnecessary travel, and immediately call Rescue 1122 during emergencies. Authorities are also monitoring low-lying and flood-prone areas around the clock.