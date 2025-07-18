Russia shoots down 73 Ukrainian drones near Moscow

Russia announced that it intercepted 73 Ukrainian drones in a major overnight attack. Three of the drones were flying toward Moscow. Most were destroyed over the Bryansk region, which shares a border with Ukraine. This is one of the largest drone attacks reported so far in the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that emergency crews were sent to the crash zones. They are checking for damage and collecting drone debris. So far, there are no injuries or major destruction in the capital. Local media reported that police sealed off several streets. Some debris was found in parks and near residential areas.

In response to the attack, three large airports around Moscow were shut down as a safety measure. Flights at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky were paused but resumed later. Vnukovo Airport was closed just after midnight and reopened by morning. Travelers faced short delays, but no flights were canceled permanently. Airport officials said they are ready for more such alerts.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, but it has carried out similar drone strikes before. Kyiv says these attacks help slow down Russia’s military power. It argues that targeting bases and equipment inside Russia helps protect Ukrainian cities from missile strikes and power cuts. Ukrainian officials often describe such actions as defensive.

Drone warfare has become a key part of the conflict. Both Ukraine and Russia now use drones often—for spying, bombing, and even hitting deep targets. Russia is building stronger air defenses, especially around Moscow. While drone activity has increased, large cities have so far avoided serious damage, though tensions remain high.