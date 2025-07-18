Legends league begins: Pakistan vs England

The vibrant and eagerly awaited World Champions of Legends League kicks off today in the United Kingdom, marking the second season of this celebrated tournament. The league brings together cricket legends from powerhouse nations including England, Pakistan, India, South Africa, West Indies, and Australia, promising high-octane matches filled with nostalgia and thrilling cricket action.

The Pakistani Legends team, captained by the experienced Mohammad Hafeez, will take on the host nation England in their opening match. The squad boasts a blend of seasoned veterans and dynamic players such as Shahid Afridi, known for his explosive batting and charismatic leadership, Fawad Alam, Kamran Akmal, and the all-rounder Imad Wasim, all eager to showcase their enduring talent on the global stage.

The team is further strengthened by former captain Shoaib Malik, fast bowler Wahab Riaz, crafty spinner Sohaib Tanvir, and power hitter Asif Ali. Alongside these stars, promising players like Aamir Yamin, Umar Amin, Ruman Raees, Sharjeel Khan, and Sohail Khan bring youthful energy and ambition to the squad.

Following the opener, Pakistan is scheduled to face its traditional cricket rival India on July 20 at the historic Edgbaston Cricket Ground, a match that promises to rekindle fierce competition and cricketing drama. Subsequent fixtures include clashes with South Africa on July 25, West Indies on July 26, and Australia on July 29, providing a packed calendar of top-tier cricket battles.

The tournament not only serves as a platform to relive the golden days of cricket but also gives fans a chance to witness legendary players demonstrating their skills, fitness, and competitive spirit once again. Organizers have promised a festive atmosphere with enthusiastic crowds and engaging entertainment surrounding the matches.

With so much talent on display and the excitement of cross-continental rivalries, this season of the Legends League is set to captivate cricket lovers around the world.