Karachi’s monsoon rains to intensify tonight

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected to hit Karachi starting tonight and continue through Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Temperatures will stay between 28°C and 35°C during this period. Karachi’s first monsoon rains this season occurred on June 26, bringing moderate to heavy showers in several city areas.

The PMD said that monsoon currents are strengthening over Sindh and upper Pakistan. From July 20, rains with wind and thundershowers will increase in many parts of the country. Additionally, a fresh westerly wave is forecasted to arrive on July 21, enhancing rainfall further.

Sindh will see rain and thunderstorms from the night of July 18 to 20, impacting Karachi and nearby districts like Hyderabad, Tharparkar, and Mirpurkhas. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Balochistan will also experience scattered heavy rains and storms over the next several days.

Authorities have issued warnings about possible flash floods in low-lying and hilly areas, especially in KP, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Kashmir between July 21 and 25. Urban flooding, landslides, and mudslides are also concerns. Strong winds and heavy rain may damage weak structures and disrupt daily life.

The PMD advises the public, especially tourists and travelers, to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable regions and stay updated on weather forecasts. Emergency services and local authorities have been asked to remain alert and prepare for any emergencies.