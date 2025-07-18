PTI faces rift in KP over senate ticket distribution

Internal tensions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have deepened as key party leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voiced strong opposition to the Senate ticket distribution. Senior members Irfan Saleem, Ayesha Bano, Waqas Orakzai, and Khurram Zeeshan have expressed their dissatisfaction, claiming the leadership ignored committed party workers. These leaders are expected to stage a protest today, calling the ticket allocation process unfair and biased.

The disgruntled PTI members argue that the party has strayed from its core values of justice and merit. They believe those who served PTI loyally for years have been pushed aside in favor of newer or more influential names. This internal rebellion comes at a crucial time, potentially weakening PTI’s stance ahead of key Senate elections. Discontent is spreading among the party’s grassroots workers who echo the same frustration.

In response, PTI leadership has reportedly assigned a senior leader to address the conflict. Sources suggest that this leader will meet with the protesting candidates today to reach a compromise. The party is trying to prevent further damage to its image and unity, especially when internal cohesion is vital for electoral strength. PTI has not officially commented yet on the candidates’ grievances.

This isn’t the first time PTI has struggled with internal disputes over ticket allocations. Similar conflicts have arisen in the past, but they were often resolved through last-minute negotiations. However, this time the protest appears more organized and public, signaling growing dissatisfaction within the ranks. The leadership now faces mounting pressure to take swift and transparent action.

As the Senate elections approach, any internal instability could affect PTI’s overall performance. Analysts say mishandling such matters could cost the party both seats and supporters in the long run. For now, all eyes are on the expected reconciliation meeting that may determine whether PTI can regain the trust of its sidelined members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.