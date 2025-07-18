NAB announces crackdown on fraudulent public land allotments

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced a nationwide crackdown against fraudulent allotments of public land in partnership with provincial governments. NAB Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed revealed this during a cheque distribution ceremony held at NAB Lahore on Thursday. The operation aims to hold accountable those involved in illegal housing schemes and protect public property from misuse.

At the event, Rs 3.2 billion was distributed among victims of the Eden Housing scam. Chairman Nazir Ahmed praised NAB Lahore’s efforts in recovering funds and delivering justice to thousands of affected citizens. He stated that 11,880 victims had submitted claims worth Rs 13 billion, but NAB successfully reached a plea bargain of Rs 16 billion—23 percent more than the total claimed amount.

So far, NAB Lahore has recovered Rs 11.8 billion from Eden Housing authorities, with Rs 8.6 billion already disbursed. The latest payment marks the fifth installment, as Rs 3.2 billion is handed over to victims. The chairman confirmed that Rs 4.2 billion is still under recovery, and the bureau remains committed to ensuring all victims are compensated.

To improve convenience, NAB has decided to adopt a digital payment system for future compensation. Victims will now receive their payments directly in their bank accounts, eliminating the need to visit NAB offices. This change reflects NAB’s ongoing efforts to modernize operations and prioritize public ease.

During his speech, the chairman appreciated NAB Lahore and its investigation teams for their decisive action against illegal housing schemes. He proudly shared that NAB has achieved record recoveries of Rs 236 billion nationwide, with Rs 233 billion already returned to around 94,000 affectees. These results highlight NAB’s consistent progress in fighting financial crimes.

Looking ahead, the chairman stated that NAB is working with provincial governments to implement reforms in the real estate sector. These reforms aim to prevent future scams, promote transparency, and strengthen the accountability system across Pakistan’s housing and land development landscape.