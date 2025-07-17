Khan held in ‘death cell’, judiciary must intervene, says PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the alleged treatment of its founder, Imran Khan, in jail. The party claims he is being kept in a “death cell” under harsh solitary confinement. According to PTI’s Central Secretary for Information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Khan spends 22 hours a day alone. He is denied access to newspapers, books, and television. Additionally, he cannot meet his legal team or family members, which PTI says is against court orders.

Moreover, the party accused authorities of ignoring Khan’s basic rights. Akram called the conditions psychological torture and a violation of human dignity. He added that Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, is also facing restrictions. She is not allowed to meet her husband, and even Khan’s sister Aleema Khan is being stopped from visiting. PTI believes this treatment is part of a larger plan to silence Khan and isolate him from the political scene.

In a press conference, Akram urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to step in. He asked the judiciary to protect its credibility and ensure the law is followed. He also criticized the government for ignoring court decisions. According to him, this is not just a legal matter but a threat to the justice system as a whole.

PTI also raised concerns about other jailed leaders. Akram said Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s health is worsening in custody. He accused the authorities of mistreating Dr. Yasmin Rashid and said Ejaz Chaudhry remains in jail despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Akram also pointed to rising fuel prices and a new sugar scandal, blaming the government for mismanagement and corruption.

PTI addressed the recent floods in Punjab, which claimed 103 lives. Akram blamed the government for a poor disaster response and said no action was taken against those responsible. He also revealed that Khan has issued instructions for upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, Akram made it clear that no final ticket would be issued without Khan’s personal approval.