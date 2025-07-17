Pakistan, EU vow deeper security cooperation

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) have agreed to strengthen cooperation in security, counter-terrorism, trade, and migration during their 10th Political Dialogue held in Brussels on July 17. Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led Pakistan’s delegation, while Deputy Secretary General Olaf Skoog headed the EU team. The talks focused on global challenges and deepening long-term ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019. They agreed to enhance collaboration in all areas under the plan, including peace, security, governance, human rights, and sustainable development. The EU praised Pakistan’s ongoing reforms and its role in promoting regional stability, while Pakistan thanked the EU for its continued support.

Security cooperation was a major theme. Pakistan and the EU condemned all forms of terrorism and agreed to work together on counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and organized crime. They stressed that diplomatic dialogue is essential to solve conflicts and highlighted the importance of international law and honoring treaties.

The dialogue also addressed key international issues. Both sides discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and Indian-occupied Kashmir, and supported peaceful solutions under the UN Charter. They also raised serious concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged for an immediate ceasefire, backing a two-state solution for lasting peace in Palestine.

To continue this momentum, Pakistan and the EU plan to hold their next Political Dialogue in Islamabad in 2026. They also aim to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue next year. The meeting reflects Pakistan’s improving ties with Western nations. Recently, Pakistan also received praise from the United States for its counter-terrorism efforts and peace contributions in the region.