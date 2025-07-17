Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan sign historic railway agreement

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a key railway agreement aimed at enhancing regional trade and connectivity. The three countries agreed in Kabul to conduct a feasibility study for the UAP (Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) Railway Project. This rail link will provide Central Asian states access to Pakistani seaports, marking a major milestone in regional cooperation.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led the delegation to Kabul, where he was welcomed by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem Wardak and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, and Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah were also part of the delegation.

During his visit, Ishaq Dar met with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, and agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, transit, and security.

Following the meeting, the three nations signed the feasibility study agreement for the UAP Railway Project. The corridor aims to link Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan through a modern railway network, giving Central Asia easier access to global trade routes via Pakistani ports.

In a message shared on social media, Ishaq Dar congratulated the people of all three countries and thanked Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister for their support. He called the project a “game-changer” for regional connectivity and economic integration. Dar also noted that the foundation for this transformative project was laid during the 2022–23 PDM government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.