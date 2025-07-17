EU, Pakistan boost ties at 10th political dialogue in Brussels

The 10th Political Dialogue between the European Union and Pakistan was held on July 17 in Brussels, where both sides discussed strengthening their bilateral relationship and regional cooperation. The EU was represented by Olof Skoog, while Pakistan’s delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. This high-level meeting focused on important political, security, and multilateral issues concerning both parties.

During the dialogue, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019. They expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in all areas outlined in the SEP. The two delegations also emphasized continued collaboration under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework and agreed to hold the third Migration and Mobility Dialogue later this year.

In addition, the EU and Pakistan exchanged views on major regional and global developments. They stressed the need for stronger cooperation in security matters, including efforts against terrorism and drug trafficking. Both sides firmly condemned all forms of terrorism and highlighted the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving disputes peacefully.

Moreover, the two parties discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gaza. They stressed the importance of peaceful conflict resolution based on the UN Charter and international law. Both sides also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and backed efforts toward a just and lasting peace in Palestine through a two-state solution.

Looking ahead, the EU and Pakistan agreed to hold the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025 to further enhance their partnership. They also confirmed that the next Political Dialogue meeting will take place in 2026 in Islamabad. This reflects their shared commitment to long-term cooperation and diplomatic engagement.