NDMA warns of flood threat after 54 deaths in heavy rainfall

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported 54 new deaths and 227 injuries in rain-related incidents across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. Since June 26, heavy monsoon rains have caused 178 deaths, injured 491 people, damaged 678 homes, and killed 126 livestock. Punjab has been the hardest hit province with 103 fatalities, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

NDMA has issued warnings about urban flooding as water levels in rivers and seasonal streams rise due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Rawalpindi and Islamabad, especially areas near Nullah Leh, face serious flood threats. Residents are advised to move valuables and livestock to higher ground and prepare to evacuate if emergency sirens sound.

Local authorities have been ordered to keep drainage machinery on standby and ready for action to clear blocked drains and reduce flood damage. The NDMA also urges the public to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, and nullahs, which can be extremely dangerous. Emergency kits containing food, water, and medicine are recommended for all households in vulnerable zones.

Severe rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are expected to continue for the next 12 to 48 hours in many districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and others. The NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to stay alert and implement emergency plans to protect lives and property.

The NDMA continues to coordinate rescue and relief efforts nationwide. Officials stress the importance of public cooperation with emergency teams and staying informed through official channels and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App. They remind everyone that preparedness and caution can save lives during these extreme weather events.