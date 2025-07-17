Torrential rains claim 63 lives in Punjab — emergency declared

Heavy monsoon rains have caused massive flooding across Punjab, forcing the government to declare a rain emergency in several districts. In the last 24 hours, at least 63 people have died, and nearly 300 have been injured. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority confirmed fatalities in Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal. Families of the deceased will receive financial aid. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued strict orders for sirens, alerts, and quick evacuations in low-lying areas.

More than 15,000 rescue workers and 800 boats are operating throughout the province. The Pakistan Army joined rescue operations in Jhelum, where many families remain stranded. Areas like Dhok Biddar, Sohawa, and Rasoolpur are badly hit. According to Rescue 1122, 57 people have already been saved. Equipment like motorboats, ambulances, and life jackets were sent to Rawalpindi and other districts for emergency support.

The district recorded 400mm of rainfall in just 10 hours, which led to flash floods. Streets, homes, and even rescue offices were flooded. Water levels began to fall after the rain stopped. However, many people still needed evacuation. The Deputy Commissioner of Chakwal said hospitals and shelters had been prepared. She added that all departments were working together to assist citizens.

Authorities warned residents living near Leh Nullah to prepare for possible evacuation. Sirens were used to alert people, and a local holiday was announced. WASA and municipal teams received de-watering machines and jetting trucks to help clear water. A family stranded on Chakri Road was rescued by a Pakistan Army helicopter, showing how severe the situation has become.

The NDMA has forecast more heavy rainfall in cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Faisalabad. In Mandi Bahauddin, a child drowned while 11 others were injured due to roof collapses and electrocution. Meanwhile, the federal government has instructed Islamabad authorities to stay alert. Rescue teams remain on standby as more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.