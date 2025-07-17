Trump says coca-cola to switch to real cane sugar in US

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Coca-Cola has agreed to start using real cane sugar in its beverages for the American market. He shared the update on Truth Social, stating that discussions with the company had led to this change. Trump thanked the leadership at Coca-Cola for supporting the move, which he believes will benefit public health across the country.

Currently, Coca-Cola products in the U.S. are mostly sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, while countries like Mexico use real cane sugar. A Coca-Cola spokesperson responded by saying the company appreciates Trump’s support and will share more details about new products soon. This shift comes amid rising consumer demand for simpler and more natural ingredients in food and drinks.

Moreover, the move aligns with Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) campaign, which urges companies to remove artificial ingredients and reduce unhealthy additives. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been vocal about the dangers of excessive sugar, and new dietary guidelines are expected to promote whole, unprocessed foods. The MAHA Commission has identified corn syrup as a possible contributor to obesity and other health issues.

However, this change has sparked backlash from corn industry leaders. John Bode, president of the Corn Refiners Association, criticized the decision and warned it could eliminate jobs, hurt farm incomes, and increase reliance on foreign sugar. He also argued there’s no proven health benefit to switching sweeteners. Corn syrup producers, mostly based in the Midwest, hold strong political influence in Washington.

Despite the controversy, Trump’s administration has already taken action against sugary beverages. It recently allowed some states to ban soda from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These steps have added pressure on soda makers like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo to rethink their ingredients. Still, medical experts continue to debate whether cane sugar is any healthier than corn syrup.

Looking ahead, consumers can expect to see changes in Coca-Cola’s product formulations, especially if public health remains a top government priority. While more details are awaited, the announcement has already stirred discussion in both the food and political worlds.