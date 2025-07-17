Punjab launches digital card for metro and orange line

The Punjab government has decided to launch a digital payment system for Metro Bus and Orange Line services. This move aims to modernize the public transport system and make travel more convenient for passengers. The system will eliminate the need for cash payments, offering a faster and smoother commuting experience.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting with the Transport Department to review the province’s mass transit system. During the meeting, officials agreed to introduce a single payment card for all public transport services. This unified card system will make it easier for commuters to access multiple transport modes using just one card.

Maryam Nawaz approved the launch of the “T-Cash Card” for the mass transit network. The T-Cash Card will be used across all metro and Orange Line trains. It is part of a larger effort to digitalize public services in the province. Officials said this step would also help reduce fare fraud and improve efficiency.

In addition to digital payments, the meeting discussed new transport options for the public. The government plans to introduce electric rickshaws as an alternative to traditional motorbikes and auto-rickshaws. These eco-friendly vehicles aim to reduce pollution and offer affordable, modern travel options.

Overall, these new measures reflect Punjab’s growing focus on smart, sustainable urban transport. Authorities hope the changes will encourage more people to use public transport and help reduce traffic congestion in major cities.