Dar visits Kabul to sign key railway project agreement

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is visiting Kabul today for a one-day trip to sign the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project. He is leading a high-level delegation including the Minister for Railways, Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Secretary of the Ministry of Railways. This visit marks a major step in regional cooperation efforts.

The UAP Railway Project is designed to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan through Afghanistan, creating a vital trade route for Central Asian countries. The rail link will give these landlocked states better access to Pakistani seaports. According to the Foreign Office, the project is expected to support trade, economic growth, and regional stability by boosting connectivity.

By signing this agreement, Pakistan is showing its commitment to promoting regional integration and development. The joint feasibility study will help all three nations finalize technical and financial aspects of the project. Experts believe this railway initiative could significantly improve transit and cargo movement across borders.

During his visit, Dar will also meet with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister to discuss mutual interests. Additionally, he will call on the Afghan acting Prime Minister to talk about bilateral matters and broader regional issues. These meetings aim to enhance cooperation and deepen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

This visit is seen as a diplomatic breakthrough, especially at a time when the region is looking for stability through economic partnerships. The project, if completed successfully, could reshape regional trade and offer long-term benefits for all involved nations. Further updates on the discussions and agreements are expected later today.