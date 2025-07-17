Israel pounds Damascus, vows to shield Druze amid Syrian turmoil

In a dramatic escalation, Israel launched intense airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting the Syrian defence ministry and an area near the presidential palace. The strikes were aimed at halting attacks against the Druze community in southern Syria, as Israel accused Syrian government forces of failing to protect the minority group. Military officials confirmed that a key entrance to the defence headquarters was struck, and several personnel were killed in the blast.

The powerful attacks came despite recent diplomatic warmth between Israel and the interim Syrian administration, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Israel, however, described Syria’s Islamist-led government as dangerous and accused it of fostering instability. As warplanes roared over the capital, residents witnessed explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising, adding to fears among civilians already trapped by ongoing violence.

Fighting in and around Sweida—a Druze-majority city—has worsened throughout the week. Israeli officials stated they would not allow southern Syria to become a haven for terrorists, with top military figures stressing their commitment to protecting Druze lives. Meanwhile, the U.S. said it had engaged all involved parties and expected a resolution within hours, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Inside Sweida, chaos and fear gripped residents as clashes between Druze fighters, government forces, and Bedouin tribes intensified. Reports of looting, home burnings, and civilian casualties emerged, with both local and international sources putting the death toll between 169 and 300. A Syrian government statement promised accountability and affirmed its commitment to safeguard Sweida’s residents.

On the Israeli side, emotional appeals from Druze citizens echoed through the media. Some even crossed into Syria to support relatives, prompting Israeli authorities to urge restraint and promise safe returns. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that saving Druze lives remains a priority and condemned the violence inflicted on innocent civilians by Syrian forces.

In his first public response, Syrian President Sharaa vowed to protect the Druze and accused foreign powers of exploiting the crisis. He warned against foreign intervention while stressing Syria’s readiness to fight for dignity and unity. As the situation remains fluid, the United Nations has called an emergency Security Council meeting to address the fast-moving conflict.