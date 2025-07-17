Deadly Iraq mall fire kills 60, many still missing

At least 60 people have died and 11 others remain missing after a massive fire broke out in a hypermarket located in a five-storey building in al-Kut, eastern Iraq. According to city health officials and police sources, the blaze erupted overnight, sending thick smoke and flames through the structure as firefighters battled to control the disaster. Videos shared on social media showed the building fully engulfed in flames, but their authenticity has not yet been independently confirmed.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of 59 victims so far, with one body too badly burned to be identified at this stage. A health official told Reuters that more bodies may still be trapped under the debris. City official Ali al-Mayahi added that search and rescue operations were ongoing, but difficult due to the scale of the destruction caused by the intense fire.

Although the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze. The governor of the province stated that initial findings from the investigation will be shared within 48 hours. In the meantime, authorities have filed lawsuits against the building owner and the mall management, as reported by the state news agency INA.

Emergency teams responded quickly but were overwhelmed by the size of the fire and the number of people inside. The tragedy has shaken the local community, with families gathering outside the site for news of their loved ones. Rescue efforts have continued around the clock, and hospitals have been placed on high alert to receive any additional victims.

This devastating incident has raised serious questions about safety standards in commercial buildings across the country. As Iraq mourns the loss of dozens of lives, officials are under pressure to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies. Public demands for strict enforcement of fire safety regulations are growing across the region.

The al-Kut mall fire is one of the deadliest such incidents in Iraq’s recent history. As the investigation moves forward, authorities are urging the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information online.