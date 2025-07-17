Pakistan air force joins UK air show with JF-17 thunder

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent has arrived in the United Kingdom to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025, one of the world’s largest military airshows. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fleet includes the advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets and the reliable C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. Their arrival at the Royal Air Force Base in Fairford drew the attention of aviation fans and global defense observers.

ISPR highlighted that PAF’s participation in RIAT 2025 reflects its growing professional standards and operational readiness. The event provides a global platform to showcase Pakistan’s self-reliance in aviation and military technology. The sleek display of aircraft at the airbase immediately caught international attention, further strengthening Pakistan’s image in the field of modern air power.

During their journey to the UK, the JF-17 Thunder Block III jets successfully performed aerial refueling using the IL-78 tanker aircraft. This operation demonstrated the PAF’s long-range capabilities and advanced training standards. Such skills are crucial for extended missions and high-end military operations across borders or remote regions.

The JF-17 Thunder Block III has been designed to face modern air defense challenges and conduct a variety of combat missions. It is equipped with advanced radar, weapons, and electronic systems. According to ISPR, the aircraft has already proven its strength and performance in recent encounters, particularly during heightened tensions with India.

International defense analysts and air show visitors have shown great interest in Pakistan’s aircraft, especially the JF-17 Block III. Many praised its cutting-edge features, agility, and cost-efficiency compared to other fighter jets. This exposure at RIAT 2025 further boosts Pakistan’s position in the global defense market and builds stronger ties with military partners.

Overall, the PAF’s presence at RIAT 2025 not only enhances Pakistan’s reputation but also demonstrates its growing technological strength in aviation. With skilled pilots and modern aircraft, Pakistan continues to gain recognition on the world stage for its contributions to global air defense collaboration.