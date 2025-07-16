PTI warns: The movement peaks on August 5

Islamabad – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar revealed important details after the party’s recent parliamentary committee meeting. The meeting focused on legal, political, and constitutional matters. Party members condemned the mistreatment of PTI founder Imran Khan in jail. They demanded that party leaders and lawyers be given access to him immediately.

Barrister Gohar said the committee asked for full facilities to be provided to Imran Khan. He said unfair treatment must stop now. PTI leaders also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for justice. They asked him to take notice of the current situation and ensure a fair process.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed Jamshaid Dasti’s case in detail. They also reviewed a reference filed against Omar Ayub. Barrister Gohar strongly criticized the Election Commission’s attitude. He said its behavior was biased and discriminatory against PTI, which the party fully condemned.

He also shared that the party has decided to avoid internal conflicts. Instead, all focus will now be on the movement and the founder’s release. Imran Khan has sent a clear message to end all internal differences. The leadership promised to take the movement to its peak by August 5.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram added that Balochistan’s situation was also discussed. He stressed that peace in the province is necessary. He said PTI’s provincial presidents have the right to protest in their own ways. From August 5, the movement will enter a stronger and more active phase.