PAF to showcase JF-17 at prestigious UK event

Pakistan will showcase its aviation strength at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in the UK this week. Held from July 18 to 20 at RAF Fairford, the event is one of the world’s top military air shows. This year marks a milestone for Pakistan, as it prepares to debut the JF-17 Thunder, its flagship fighter jet.

Alongside the JF-17, C-130 Hercules and IL-78 aerial refueler aircraft will also be on display. These aircraft highlight the operational diversity of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). According to RIAT’s official site, this is a chance for Pakistan to show how far its aviation technology has come.

The JF-17 Thunder is a multi-role combat aircraft, jointly built by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC). It is praised for being cheaper and more cost-efficient than the American F-16, while still carrying modern capabilities. Since its first flight in 2003, it has seen several upgrades.

The latest variant, JF-17C, features advanced radar systems, better avionics, and a more powerful engine. It is now one of the most reliable assets in the PAF fleet. The aircraft has already been exported to countries like Myanmar, Nigeria, and Azerbaijan, strengthening Pakistan’s global defence footprint.

Participation in RIAT signals Pakistan’s growing confidence in its defence technology. Events like this also help improve military diplomacy, open export opportunities, and showcase indigenous capability on a global platform. The JF-17’s presence at RIAT is not just a display — it’s a statement.