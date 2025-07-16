Pakistani mangoes shine in Doha with 600 maunds sold

A vibrant mango exhibition is currently underway in Doha, Qatar, celebrating the richness of Pakistani mangoes. The event started on July 10 and will continue until July 19, offering locals and expats a flavorful experience of Pakistan’s finest fruit exports.

So far, the exhibition has welcomed over 59,000 visitors, including 48 ambassadors and diplomats from various countries. According to event organizers, around 600 maunds (approximately 24,000 kg) of mangoes have been sold already. The event is also hosting nearly 70 Pakistani traders, showcasing multiple mango varieties such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, Langra, and Anwar Ratol.

In addition to fresh mangoes, the exhibition features a range of mango-based products. Visitors are enjoying juices, pickles, jams, sweets, and even traditional desserts made from mango. These products are helping promote Pakistan’s culinary creativity and agricultural diversity.

The festival is not just about food—it’s also serving as a platform for cultural diplomacy. It highlights Pakistan’s soft image abroad and strengthens bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and Qatar. The participation of diplomats and business leaders indicates growing interest in expanding fruit exports and agri-based collaboration.

Organizers say the strong public response and media coverage are signs of increasing demand for Pakistani mangoes in international markets. They hope such events will open more export opportunities, build brand recognition, and enhance the global reputation of Pakistan’s fruit industry.