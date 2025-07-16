Gaza toll rises: 21 killed in aid stampede, 51 dead overall

At least 51 Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Wednesday, including 21 civilians who died in a stampede at an aid distribution center in Khan Younis. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, most victims died from suffocation or being trampled. The chaos broke out at a Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) facility, where thousands had gathered for food aid.

The GHF claimed, without evidence, that Hamas-linked armed individuals triggered the panic. However, Palestinian authorities strongly denied this and said the chaos started after tear gas was fired at desperate civilians. Medical sources confirmed that 15 people died from the stampede, with others injured or stabbed during the rush.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to worsen. According to the UN Human Rights Office, more than 134,000 people have been injured, including 40,500 children. Ten children per day are losing limbs due to bombings. Over 35,000 people now suffer hearing loss, and psychological trauma is spreading rapidly in the civilian population.

The Israeli military has opened a new “Magen Oz” corridor, slicing southern Gaza into east and west zones. It connects with the earlier Morag Corridor, signaling intensified operations against Hamas. Critics say the move will further displace civilians and block aid access. Israel also unveiled a revised plan to build a $1.2 billion “humanitarian city” to house 600,000 displaced Palestinians in tents. Rights groups condemned it as forced relocation.

In parallel, ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and Hamas are reportedly making “dramatic progress.” Israeli media say a 60-day pause in fighting is being discussed. While Prime Minister Netanyahu has approved some flexibility, he remains opposed to ending the war completely. Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed nearly 58,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.