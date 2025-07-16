ICC rankings: Pakistan stars drop in t20 charts

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest men’s player rankings, showing major shifts across all formats. England’s Joe Root has reclaimed the No. 1 spot among Test batters, moving up one position. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson now ranks second, while England’s Harry Brook has climbed to third.

Australia’s Steve Smith rose to fourth place, while India’s Shubman Gill dropped three spots to ninth. No Pakistani batter is in the Test Top 10, with Saud Shakeel being the highest-ranked at 12th, after moving up one spot. Australia’s Cameron Green made a big leap to 30th, climbing 16 places.

In the Test bowlers rankings, India’s Jasprit Bumrah retains the top position. Pakistan’s Nauman Ali holds fifth place, while Australia’s Scott Boland climbed six places to reach sixth. Four Australian bowlers — Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon — remain in the Test Top 10.

In T20 batting, Australia’s Travis Head remains No. 1. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal improved to 10th, while South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks fell to 11th. Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan rank 12th and 13th respectively, showing a continued drop in form.

Among T20 bowlers, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy remains top. West Indies’ Akeal Hosein moved up to fourth, while Australia’s Adam Zampa rose to fifth. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga dropped to sixth. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf slid down two places to 20th, as several young bowlers from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka made significant gains.