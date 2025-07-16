Girls dominate top positions in federal board matric results 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the 2025 matric annual exams for 9th and 10th grades. This year, female students once again claimed top positions in both Science and Humanities groups.

In the Science Group, Maryam Nadeem from Army Public School, Masroor Road, Rawalpindi topped with 1093 marks. Amna Nasir from Lahore Grammar School, Wah Cantt secured second place with 1087 marks, while Alisha Saqib and Fatima Wajid shared third position with 1083 marks each.

Meanwhile, in the Humanities Group, Sana Bibi from Shining Star Public School, Rawalpindi Cantt stood first with 1045 marks. Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Sufyan Ahmed, both from the Institute of Islamic Sciences, Islamabad, secured second and third positions respectively.

Interestingly, no institution under the Federal Directorate of Education managed to secure a position this year. The outstanding performance of private institutions continued to highlight the growing academic competition nationwide.

Speaking at the result ceremony, Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised the students. He stated that Pakistani students are excelling globally and their hard work brings pride to the country.

He further added that continued support for quality education will help shape Pakistan’s future. The minister also extended heartfelt congratulations to the high achievers and encouraged others to strive for excellence.