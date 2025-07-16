Israel boosts Syria border security after Druze clashes turn deadly

Israel increased its military presence along the Syrian border on Wednesday after violent clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups in southern Syria. The unrest, centered in the Sweida region, led the Syrian government to send in troops. In response, dozens of Druze attempted to cross the fortified border into Israel. Israeli soldiers used teargas to stop them and prevent any infiltration.

The Israeli army reported that several Israeli Druze also crossed into Syria through the fence near Majdal Shams. Troops quickly began efforts to bring them back safely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Druze citizens not to cross into Syria. He said doing so could result in death, kidnapping, or harm to Israeli military operations.

Netanyahu called the situation in Sweida “very serious” and promised to protect the Druze. Defence Minister Israel Katz shared a video of an explosion in Damascus and said Israel had struck a Syrian military building. He vowed strong action against any forces attacking the Druze, saying Israel would force their full withdrawal from the area.

Tensions rose after reports that Syrian government troops were fighting alongside Bedouin against the Druze. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed this. Many Druze communities live on both sides of the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967. While some Druze have taken Israeli citizenship, many still identify as Syrian and have family ties across the border.

Currently, about 22,000 Druze in the Golan Heights hold permanent Israeli residency. Only 1,600 have accepted Israeli citizenship. The Druze make up around 3% of Syria’s population and are mostly based in the Sweida province. With tensions running high, Israel has reinforced its northern border, warning all civilians to stay away from the conflict zone.