Cricket returns to olympics after 128 years at LA28

Cricket is officially making its Olympic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a 128-year absence. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that both men’s and women’s T20 tournaments will be played between July 12 and July 29, 2028. This announcement follows the International Olympic Committee’s approval in 2023, making cricket one of the newest additions to the LA28 sports lineup.

The historic cricket matches will take place at the Pomona Fairplex, located nearly 50 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. According to the ICC, the women’s final will be held on July 20, while the men’s gold medal match is scheduled for July 29. Most matchdays will feature double-headers, with games beginning at 9am and 6:30pm local time to accommodate global viewership.

Each gender will have six competing teams, and every team can name a 15-member squad from a quota of 90 athletes. During the group stage, teams will play against two teams from the opposite group, excluding the side that finished in the same position. This format ensures fair competition and builds excitement heading into the medal matches.

Results from all group-stage matches will determine the final rankings. The top two teams will fight for gold and silver medals, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will contest the bronze medal. This structure promises high-stakes games throughout the tournament and gives all participating teams a strong chance to reach the podium.

While this confirmation excites fans globally, the qualification process is yet to be finalized. Key decisions, including whether host nation USA gets an automatic spot, will be discussed at the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore starting July 17. The final team rankings and qualification details are expected to be revealed later this year.

As the world counts down to LA28, cricket’s Olympic return is seen as a major step in growing the sport globally. With millions of fans worldwide and growing T20 popularity, the inclusion promises thrilling competition and massive international exposure for cricket like never before.