Israel bombs Syria, Lebanon over border threats, 12 killed

Israeli airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon have killed at least 12 people, according to regional and international sources. The strikes targeted Syrian government forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in what Israel described as an operation to secure its northern borders.

In Syria, the attacks focused on the Suwayda region, a stronghold of the Druze minority, following days of sectarian clashes between Bedouin groups and local Druze militias. The new Syrian government, which replaced Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December, said it had deployed troops to restore order, but those forces later clashed with local fighters—prompting two consecutive days of Israeli air raids.

Israel claims strong ties with its own Druze community and has vowed to protect Druze populations in Syria. Meanwhile, local Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri accused Syrian forces of bombarding Suwayda city, and called on locals to resist. A fragile ceasefire has since been declared by Syria’s new defense minister, Marhaf Abu Qasra.

In Lebanon, Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah positions in the Bekaa Valley, a stronghold of the Iranian-backed militia. The strikes are seen as part of Israel’s growing pressure campaign to force Hezbollah to disarm, in line with a fragile ceasefire agreement reached in November that ended a devastating conflict in Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Tuesday that Israel would respond “with full force” to any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities. The situation remains tense, as diplomatic efforts mediated by the U.S. to ease hostilities between Israel and Syria continue behind the scenes.