Breathing trouble lands PTI’s Yasmin Rashid in hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore after her health worsened in jail, her lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Advocate Rana Mudassir, Dr Rashid experienced severe breathing difficulties and abdominal pain, prompting her immediate transfer to the emergency department of the hospital. He added that she was provided oxygen support due to her critical respiratory condition.

Hospital officials stated that Dr Rashid is currently receiving treatment in the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU). She was admitted due to shortness of breath, increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and gastric pain. However, her condition has been declared stable and out of danger. Doctors have started necessary medical tests and are providing her with comprehensive treatment.

Dr Yasmin Rashid has been in jail in connection with the May 9, 2023 riots, which followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The protests saw widespread violence, including arson at political offices, attacks on military and civil installations, and loss of life and property damage.

Following the unrest, law enforcement arrested nearly 1,900 individuals, including several PTI leaders. Dr Rashid has remained in custody since then, facing multiple legal cases related to the violent protests.