Pakistan’s FM Ishaq Dar condemns attacks on Iran at SCO meet

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned recent attacks on Iran by the US and Israel during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. He called these strikes illegal and unacceptable. Dar said such attacks threaten the peace and security of member countries. He stressed that all conflicts should be solved through talks, not violence. His statement reflected Pakistan’s firm stance on respecting international law and sovereignty.

During the meeting, Dar expressed concern over the increasing use of aggression as a political tool. He urged SCO countries to focus on diplomacy and peaceful negotiations. Dar emphasized the need to follow justice and fairness in international affairs. He said that lasting peace comes from understanding and respect among nations. This message was well-received by other member states present at the meeting.

Before the meeting, Ishaq Dar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He conveyed warm greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and praised the strong friendship between the two countries. Dar highlighted Pakistan and China’s shared goals for regional peace and cooperation. He said both countries remain committed to deepening their strategic partnership. This meeting showed Pakistan’s close ties with China amid growing regional tensions.

Dar also met foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan during the SCO gathering in Tianjin. He discussed ways to strengthen trade, energy, agriculture, and defense cooperation. In particular, he invited Russia’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan soon. These talks aimed to boost regional stability and economic growth. Such meetings underline SCO’s importance as a platform for dialogue and collaboration.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes ten countries from Eurasia, such as Pakistan, China, Russia, India, and Iran. This year’s summit will take place in Tianjin, China, in autumn. The SCO meeting focused on building trust and promoting a fairer global system. Ishaq Dar’s firm words on the Iran attacks showed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional harmony. The meeting stressed that working together is key to solving common challenges.