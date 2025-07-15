Military cooperation on the rise: Munir meets Indonesia’s defence chief

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Indonesia’s Defence Minister Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Rawalpindi on July 15, 2025. They discussed strengthening military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia. The meeting included officials from various services and intelligence agencies. Both sides shared views on regional security and ways to enhance defence collaboration. ISPR highlighted the deep friendship and ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

The Indonesian minister praised Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism. He reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to growing defence relations with Pakistan. Earlier, Sjamsoeddin also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. During this meeting, the prime minister emphasized expanding joint investment ventures and economic cooperation. The talks underscored the strong cultural and historical ties linking Pakistan and Indonesia.

PM Shehbaz Sharif recalled his recent meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the G-8 Summit. He sent warm regards to the Indonesian president and highlighted mutual support in international forums. Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening cooperation in defence, trade, and strategic sectors. Both sides agreed to speed up ongoing projects under the Defence Cooperation Agreement.

The leaders emphasized the need for multi-dimensional collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesia. They reviewed current initiatives and sought ways to deepen ties in defence production. The Indonesian minister conveyed best wishes from President Subianto to Pakistan’s leadership and people. He also expressed Indonesia’s interest in exploring new defence partnership opportunities.

This visit highlights Pakistan and Indonesia’s shared goal of peace and regional stability. Both countries aim to foster strong military and economic bonds through dialogue and collaboration. Their commitment to joint progress strengthens a partnership rooted in brotherhood and mutual respect.