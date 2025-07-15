Iran praises Pakistan’s strong support during conflict with Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Pakistan for its unwavering support during Iran’s recent conflict with Israel. While speaking to Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Tuesday, the Iranian leader said his country deeply values its relationship with Pakistan and will never forget its backing during difficult times.

President Pezeshkian warned that the Zionist regime is trying to create division among Muslim countries. However, he stressed that unity and cooperation among Islamic nations are more important now than ever. He also expressed satisfaction with the current state of Iran-Pakistan ties, calling for continued collaboration and deeper diplomatic engagement.

The Iranian president highlighted the potential for expanded cooperation in trade, security, and energy between the two neighboring countries. He emphasized the importance of maintaining open dialogue and mutual trust. According to him, both nations have many untapped opportunities that can strengthen their partnership.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated President Pezeshkian on Iran’s resilience and success during the conflict. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance in condemning the attacks on Iran and acknowledged Iran’s right to self-defense under international law.

Naqvi also reminded that Pakistan’s Parliament was the first to pass a resolution against the aggression. He noted that Pakistan raised its voice at global forums, standing firmly with Iran. The visit reflects a shared commitment to regional solidarity and the importance of diplomatic support among Muslim nations.

As regional tensions persist, both leaders agreed that closer cooperation and unity among Islamic countries are key to resisting external threats. They pledged to continue working together to promote peace, stability, and mutual respect in the region.