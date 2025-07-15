Ishaq Dar represents Pakistan at key SCO meeting with Xi Jinping

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan at a joint meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where President Xi warmly welcomed the heads of delegation and stressed the importance of regional cooperation under the SCO framework.

President Xi highlighted the significance of the SCO in promoting peace and development across the Eurasian region, which includes a large part of the world’s population. He emphasized that unity and collaboration among member states are vital for ensuring regional stability and economic progress. His remarks set a forward-looking tone for future SCO engagements.

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar departed from Diaoyutai State Guest House and arrived at the venue for the meeting. He had landed in Beijing the previous night, where he was welcomed by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Ms Yu Hong, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil ur Rehman Hashmi, and other senior Chinese officials.

The Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) is considered the third most important platform in the SCO structure. It addresses key global matters, including foreign affairs and security issues among member states. The forum also finalizes major documents like declarations and policy decisions to be forwarded to the Council of Heads of State (CHS).

These decisions are crucial for shaping the agenda of the upcoming SCO summit. The CHS is scheduled to take place in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, 2025. During that summit, heads of member states will discuss and approve the proposals made by the CFM, further strengthening cooperation within the SCO.

With Pakistan actively participating in SCO activities, this engagement highlights the country’s commitment to regional peace, shared growth, and international diplomacy. It also reflects growing ties between Pakistan and China under multilateral platforms.