Deadly heatwave in Spain claims over 1,100 lives in just two months

Spain has experienced a deadly heatwave in recent months. The Environment Ministry reported that 1,180 people died between May 16 and July 13, 2025 due to extreme heat. This is a big jump from 114 deaths during the same period last year. Most of the victims were women over the age of 65, highlighting how vulnerable the elderly are during extreme weather.

The northern regions of Galicia, La Rioja, Asturias, and Cantabria were the most affected. These areas are normally cooler in summer. However, this year, temperatures often rose above 40°C (104°F). People struggled to stay cool, and many lacked proper protection from the heat. Hospitals also reported an increase in heat-related illnesses, especially among older adults.

The ministry said there were 76 red alerts for heat this year, compared to none in 2024. The Carlos III Health Institute noted that deaths spiked especially in early July. Officials described the heatwave as “exceptional” and said it showed unusual intensity and high risk. Experts are urging the public to stay hydrated and avoid going out in peak heat hours.

At the same time, a separate study reported that around 2,300 people died in 12 cities across Europe during a 10-day heatwave ending July 2. That study came from scientists at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Their research also showed that elderly people faced the most danger.

It’s still unclear if the methods used in both reports are the same. But both studies agree on one thing — Europe’s heatwaves are becoming more dangerous. Health officials warn that rising temperatures may cause even more deaths in the future. They say governments must act now to protect people, especially the elderly and those without cooling systems.