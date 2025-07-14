Trump to Putin: End war in 50 days or face crushing sanctions

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a bold 50-day deadline to Russia to end the Ukraine war or face sweeping new economic sanctions. Trump made the statement during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, where he expressed frustration with Moscow’s actions and announced a fresh weapons supply agreement for Ukraine.

Trump warned that if no peace deal is reached within 50 days, the U.S. will impose “almost 100% secondary tariffs” targeting Russia’s remaining trade allies. These measures aim to cripple Russia’s ability to bypass existing Western sanctions. He stressed that the U.S. was “deeply unhappy” with Russia’s continued aggression and hinted that the patience of the West is wearing thin.

Alongside this ultimatum, Trump revealed a new NATO arms deal under which the alliance will purchase American-made weapons — including Patriot missile systems — and deliver them to Ukraine. Trump said these weapons, worth billions, would be rapidly deployed to the battlefield to strengthen Ukraine’s defense. Mark Rutte confirmed the agreement would ensure Ukraine receives substantial military support.

Trump, who initially sought better ties with President Vladimir Putin, has shown rising anger in recent weeks over Russia’s intensified assaults. Despite earlier efforts to ease tensions, Trump now admits Putin is acting like a “tough man” and has abandoned all hopes of a swift peace. The shift marks a dramatic turnaround from his early 2025 position of ending the war within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed gains in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, while Ukraine suffered new civilian casualties in Kharkiv and Sumy. As Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussions focused on strengthening air defenses and increasing joint arms production. Zelensky thanked Trump for his continued support, as both sides prepare for a tense countdown toward Trump’s imposed deadline.