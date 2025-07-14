PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari set to testify in US over rights abuses in Pakistan

PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari will testify before the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress on July 15. The hearing will address allegations of political repression and human rights violations in Pakistan. Bukhari, a close aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, confirmed the development in a post on X, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to speak.

The session, scheduled for 3:30 PM Washington time (12:30 AM PKT), will focus on the treatment of political opponents and journalists in Pakistan. According to the commission’s notice, the hearing aims to assess actions that allegedly restricted free media and hindered fair elections in the country. The hearing is open to the public and media.

Bukhari stated he would highlight Imran Khan’s arrest, the detention of his wife and other political figures, and the overall “erosion of democracy.” Other key speakers include Ben Linden from Amnesty International, Jared Genser from Perseus Strategies, and Sadiq Amini of the Afghanistan Impact Network. The session will be chaired by Congressman Christopher Smith, a leading human rights advocate.

The background to this testimony includes the US State Department’s concerns over Pakistan’s February 2024 elections, which they say were marred by violence and suppression. Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 in a major corruption case and faces several terrorism-related charges tied to the May 9 protests. Rights groups have condemned the government’s actions as undemocratic.

Further raising alarm, recent reports from Freedom Network and HRCP warn of severe threats to press freedom and civil liberties. The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), amended in January 2025, has reportedly made it easier to target journalists and dissidents. HRCP also stated that human rights advocacy in Pakistan is under increasing pressure, calling the situation deeply concerning.