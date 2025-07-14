Pakistan, Iran & Iraq set up joint body to regulate pilgrim travel

Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq have agreed to create a joint working group to better manage pilgrim travel to holy sites. The announcement was made during a trilateral interior ministers’ meeting held in Tehran, where all three countries discussed shared challenges in facilitating religious journeys, especially during Arbaeen and other major events.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that from January 1, 2026, Pakistani citizens will be allowed to travel to Iraq only through officially registered “Zaireen Group Organisers.” He added that individual travel will only be allowed under special embassy-issued visas, ensuring greater control and safety. “The organisers will take full responsibility for pilgrims’ return,” he stated.

He stressed that the new system aims to stop illegal travel, overstay problems, and exploitation of pilgrims by unregulated agents. Naqvi also praised Iran and Iraq’s efforts in handling large pilgrim gatherings, calling it a difficult but well-managed task. He thanked Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni for hosting the important meeting, which was held at Pakistan’s request.

Naqvi also appreciated Iran’s leadership during its recent conflict with Israel, particularly acknowledging Ayatollah Khamenei’s courage and guidance. He reiterated that Pakistan fully supported Iran’s right to defend itself and stood by the Iranian people during those difficult days.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from all three countries, including Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister, Iraq’s delegation, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, and Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha. The conference marked a significant step toward organized, safe, and lawful pilgrim movement across borders and highlighted a renewed focus on regional cooperation.