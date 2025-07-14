Kareena Kapoor follows same diet plan for 18 years straight

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, known for her fitness and glamorous appearance, has reportedly followed the same diet plan consistently for the past 18 years. Her disciplined routine and dedication to health have made her one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry.

Besides staying committed to clean eating, Kareena also follows a strict workout schedule. Her daily fitness routine includes yoga, strength training, cardio, and exercises to keep her muscles and body active. However, her nutritionist believes her diet plays the most important role in her fitness journey.

According to celebrity dietitian Rujuta Diwekar, who has been working with Kareena for years, around 80% of Kareena’s fitness comes from her food choices. In a recent interview with Indian media, Rujuta revealed that Kareena hasn’t changed her diet plan in nearly two decades.

Each morning, Kareena begins her day by eating dry fruits like almonds, figs, and raisins. For breakfast, she usually eats poha or a paratha. Her lunch is kept simple and nutritious, typically consisting of dal and rice, which gives her the right amount of protein and energy.

In the evening, she enjoys light snacks such as toast with paneer or, during mango season, a mango or mango milkshake. For dinner, Kareena often opts for comforting desi meals like ghee-rich khichdi or pulao, maintaining a balance between taste and nutrition.

Despite her fame and busy schedule, Kareena’s dedication to a simple, traditional, and sustainable diet has been the secret behind her long-term health and stunning appearance. Fans continue to admire her for sticking to her roots and inspiring a healthy lifestyle.