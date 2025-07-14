PSX surges past 136,000 mark for the first time amid strong buying rally

In a historic move, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the new business week with a major rally, as the KSE-100 index surged past the 136,000 mark for the first time. The benchmark index climbed by 1,712.29 points, reaching a record high of 136,012 points — reflecting a 1.27 percent increase. Earlier in the day, it had already crossed the 135,000 milestone, marking a strong start to the week.

This impressive growth was fueled by active buying across multiple sectors. Major gains were seen in automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration companies. The positive sentiment followed last Friday’s upward trend when the index rose by 517.42 points, closing at 134,299.77.

Furthermore, Monday’s trading session saw over 765 million shares exchanged, amounting to a total value of Rs 40.165 billion. Although slightly lower than the previous session’s volume of over 941 million shares, the increased share value indicates strong investor interest. Out of 477 companies that traded, 220 recorded gains, 228 faced losses, while 29 remained unchanged.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his delight over the stock market’s historic performance. He said the surge reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s economy and proves that the government’s economic policies are on the right path. He emphasized that providing a stable and business-friendly environment remains a top government priority.

Adding to the optimism, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also praised Pakistan’s economic reforms under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). IMF’s Resident Representative Mahir Binici highlighted that Pakistan’s progress shows commitment to long-term stability. He also pointed out the successful budget alignment and early policy actions that have restored macroeconomic balance and investor trust.

Moreover, Binici discussed Pakistan’s $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) signed in March 2025. The agreement aims to help countries manage climate risks while supporting sustainable economic growth. Overall, the combined impact of positive policy changes and global support continues to boost investor confidence in Pakistan’s future.