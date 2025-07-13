PTI pulls out of talks on disqualification of 26 MPAs

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to withdraw from the second round of talks regarding the disqualification references against 26 of its lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly. Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar confirmed the decision, stating that no member list has been submitted, nor have internal discussions taken place on forming a negotiation committee.

Bhachar added that he is currently accompanying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during his visit and will revisit the matter after the engagements conclude. The opposition’s absence marks a sudden shift from the initial agreement to continue dialogue with the government over the disqualification issue.

The controversy began after PTI members protested during a speech by the Punjab Chief Minister on June 28. In response, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended 26 lawmakers and announced that references for their disqualification would be sent to the Election Commission. The suspension triggered a political standoff in the Punjab Assembly.

Despite earlier progress, the government has already notified a negotiation committee to resolve the matter. The panel includes several key ministers, such as Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, and Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. Other ruling members like Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Amjad Ali Javed are also part of the team.

Earlier this week, both government and opposition representatives held a detailed meeting, led by Bhachar, that lasted over an hour. The discussion aimed to break the deadlock and explore possible solutions. At the time, both sides expressed willingness to continue the talks in good faith.

However, with PTI now stepping away from the dialogue, the future of the negotiations remains uncertain. This move could further escalate tensions in the Punjab Assembly, especially if the disqualification references proceed without opposition input.