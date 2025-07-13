PCB to evaluate PSL’s commercial value ahead of key decisions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a comprehensive valuation process for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it prepares to make important commercial decisions ahead of the next season. The evaluation will focus on assessing the worth of the six franchises, media rights, title sponsorship, and other key commercial assets. This strategic move is part of the PCB’s long-term plan to enhance the league’s global footprint and revenue generation.

This decision follows a series of meetings held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore earlier this week. The sessions, led by PCB CEO Salman Naseer, included top officials from the franchises, sponsors, broadcasters, and other commercial stakeholders. The goal was to align everyone on the league’s growth trajectory and to discuss future strategies for its expansion.

During the debriefing, PSL management presented detailed performance reports comparing the ninth and tenth editions of the tournament. They highlighted a significant upward trend in viewership, digital engagement, and overall growth. Salman Naseer noted that PSL 10 was a historic milestone, breaking several records, particularly in terms of live streaming and fan engagement.

“PSL 10 was more than just a tournament. It was a celebration of passion, unity, and cricketing excellence,” Naseer remarked, underscoring the 647% surge in live streaming numbers. This increase in digital engagement points to the league’s growing global appeal, especially among younger audiences.

With the PSL now firmly established as a globally recognized brand, the PCB is set to explore new commercial opportunities that could redefine the league’s structure. As part of its evaluation, the PCB is also considering strategic changes in areas like sponsorship deals and media rights to strengthen the league’s position in the competitive global market.

In the coming months, the PCB is expected to make key decisions based on the evaluation, aiming to maximize the league’s commercial potential and its future growth. As PSL continues to evolve, these decisions will play a crucial role in shaping the league’s success for years to come.