Safe City project begins operations in Bahawalpur

The Punjab Police Command and Control Centre in Bahawalpur has become fully operational. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, visited the facility to review its performance, accompanied by Special Secretary C&W South Punjab, Aftab Pirzada.

During a briefing, SP Kashif Abdullah explained that the Safe City Project now enables round-the-clock surveillance of all major roads and key locations in Bahawalpur, improving crime detection and response. He said 245 AI-powered cameras with facial recognition and number plate detection have been installed across the city, including at schools, hospitals, markets, and entry/exit points.

Rabbani said the initiative reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to public safety. He urged integration of private CCTV systems with the central surveillance network and announced that CM Maryam Nawaz will soon formally inaugurate the Bahawalpur centre, while the Multan Command and Control Centre is also nearing completion.

The Safe City system now includes ten panic buttons placed at high-risk locations for quick reporting of emergencies. Two environmental sensors have also been installed, and free public Wi-Fi will be provided in select areas. An e-ticketing system is in the works, and a Virtual Women Police Centre has already been established at the command centre.