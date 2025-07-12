Gaza under fire again as Israeli strikes kill 60 more Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have continued without pause, killing at least 60 more Palestinians since Saturday morning, according to Arab media reports. Among the dead are 27 civilians who were gathered at an aid distribution point when the strikes hit. The ongoing violence has deepened the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region.

Alongside the rising death toll, nearly 180 Palestinians have also been injured in the fresh wave of attacks. The constant bombardment has turned Gaza into what some aid officials describe as “a graveyard for children and the hungry,” with access to food, medicine, and shelter becoming almost impossible for residents.

The head of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) stated that Gaza can no longer sustain life and called on the international community to act urgently. He added that repeated strikes on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid show a disregard for basic human rights and international law.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that it has launched over 250 attacks on Gaza in the past 48 hours alone. Five army divisions are reportedly involved in the ground operation, with continued advancement inside the densely populated strip. Israeli forces claim these operations are targeting militant strongholds.

However, the pattern of attacks has drawn sharp criticism as aid seekers and innocent civilians have frequently been caught in the crossfire. Observers and human rights groups say that the strikes on people waiting for help suggest a disturbing shift in the rules of engagement.

As conditions worsen, pressure is building on world leaders to push for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors. The scale and intensity of the attacks have left Gaza’s population in despair, with no sign of immediate relief or peace in sight.