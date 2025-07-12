PCB sets stage for big PSL changes with asset valuation drive

LAHORE, July 12 — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a detailed valuation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) assets, a move aimed at paving the way for key commercial decisions before the next season.

According to sources, this evaluation will include the financial worth of all six PSL franchises, along with the league’s commercial rights, such as sponsorships and broadcast deals. This step is being taken to better understand the league’s market value and growth potential.

The PCB plans to use the findings to decide on new team additions, title sponsorship deals, and media rights before PSL 11. Officials have hinted that interest from new investors and sponsors has prompted the need for a clear valuation.

Importantly, PSL 10’s final match became the most-watched game in league history, reinforcing the PSL’s rising market appeal. With record-breaking viewership, experts believe the league’s true commercial value could be much higher than earlier estimates.

The valuation is expected to conclude within the next few months. Based on its results, the PCB will finalize future expansion plans and revamp commercial contracts, aiming to attract both local and international investors.