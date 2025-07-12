Trump slaps 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

New tariffs to start August 1 as talks collapse; global partners brace for economic fallout

US President Donald Trump has intensified global trade tensions by imposing a 30% tariff on a wide range of imports from the European Union and Mexico, effective August 1. The announcement, made via Truth Social, follows weeks of failed negotiations between the US and its key trading partners.

These tariffs mark a sharp escalation in Trump’s renewed protectionist agenda since returning to the White House. They follow recent duties slapped on goods from Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil, as well as a steep 50% tariff on copper, a key industrial metal. The new measures are expected to affect automotive parts, machinery, and agricultural goods — products heavily exported by both the EU and Mexico.

The European Union, especially industrial heavyweight Germany, had pushed for a comprehensive trade agreement that would eliminate tariffs on industrial goods. However, internal divisions within the bloc — with France and others warning against an unfair deal — stalled progress. With the US unwilling to budge on several fronts, talks have now shifted to possibly securing a temporary, limited agreement instead.

Trump’s administration is touting the tariffs as a win for American workers and manufacturers. US customs data shows a sharp rise in revenue, with tariff collections surpassing $100 billion this fiscal year. Still, critics argue that such gains come at the cost of higher consumer prices and increased strain on global supply chains.

Analysts warn that retaliation from the EU and Mexico is likely. Both partners are expected to challenge the tariffs through the World Trade Organization (WTO) or introduce countermeasures, potentially triggering a fresh cycle of economic uncertainty. As global markets react, economists stress that this growing trade war could reshape alliances and disrupt economic growth heading into 2026.