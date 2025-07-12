Pakistan and Bahrain vow to strengthen security partnership

Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to boost their security cooperation during a key meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in Manama. The discussion focused on shared interests, especially fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, and human smuggling in the region. Both leaders expressed strong commitment to improving coordination between their countries’ security forces.

The meeting also included a review of the Pakistan-Bahrain joint security committee, with both sides agreeing to make the body more effective. They discussed strategies to respond to regional and global security threats through closer collaboration. Minister Naqvi stressed that stronger ties between interior ministries are essential for dealing with modern challenges like cross-border crimes and organized networks.

In a warm response, Bahrain’s interior minister described Naqvi’s visit as a significant step toward deepening bilateral ties. He appreciated the ongoing cooperation between the two nations and expressed confidence that future engagements would bring even better results. The positive tone of the talks reflects the shared understanding and trust between both governments.

Moreover, Minister Naqvi invited his Bahraini counterpart to visit Pakistan officially, highlighting the need for regular dialogue to achieve long-term security goals. He also called for joint training programs and information sharing to enhance operational capabilities. The invitation was well received, signaling further high-level exchanges in the near future.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Bahrain’s Deputy Interior Minister and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Saqib Rauf. The presence of top-level diplomatic and security staff emphasized the importance both sides attach to the relationship. Earlier, Naqvi received a warm welcome at Bahrain International Airport and was honored with a guard of honour at Manama Fort.