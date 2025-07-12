KP can’t afford more political chaos, says Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has questioned the legitimacy of the current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, calling it a “fake majority.” Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he said KP can no longer bear political instability. He expressed hope for change in the province and emphasized the need for political consensus. Fazl said his party plans to call an All Parties Conference (APC) after consulting with political allies in KP.

He added that talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are possible if the party improves its attitude. According to him, political dialogue should be based on mutual respect. While criticizing PTI’s current role in the province, he also stressed that any change in KP must come from within the party. “We want to talk, but only if PTI reforms itself,” Fazl said. He underlined that political disagreement should not turn into hostility.

Moreover, the JUI-F chief spoke about the worsening security situation across the country. He said KP faces unrest, Sindh is under the control of bandits, and Balochistan suffers frequent terror attacks. Fazl expressed serious concern over the rise of armed groups, which he called unlawful and un-Islamic. He said the presence of such groups challenges the authority of the state.

Fazl also criticized the federal and provincial governments for their weak response. He said the public has lost faith in the state due to its failure to maintain order. According to him, just providing meals and travel for officials isn’t enough. The government must show real commitment and invest in peace, he urged. He warned that political and social collapse could worsen without serious reform.

In closing, Fazlur Rehman called for unity among political forces to save KP from further chaos. He said national stability depends on strong teamwork and honest dialogue. The JUI-F leader urged politicians to put aside ego and act in the country’s interest. He concluded by saying that only responsible leadership can protect democracy and rebuild trust in the state.