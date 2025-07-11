Inquiry reveals mismanagement behind Swat drowning tragedy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received a 63-page inquiry report into the Swat River tragedy that claimed 13 lives. The report held the district administration, irrigation department, local government, and Rescue 1122 responsible for negligence. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved disciplinary actions against the officials found guilty of failing their duties.

The report highlighted a lack of coordination among key departments including police, irrigation, rescue services, tourism police, and revenue teams. In response, the Chief Minister ordered the concerned departments to complete all legal procedures within 60 days. He also directed swift action to prevent similar disasters in the future.

The report recommended that all responsible departments resolve their shortcomings within 30 days. An oversight committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will be formed to submit monthly progress reports to the Chief Minister. The committee will also design a new monsoon emergency plan and work to strengthen Rescue 1122’s capabilities.

Officials admitted that flood risk levels had not been classified at tourist spots near rivers. They also failed to use early warning systems bought years ago. Moreover, the report revealed that 127 illegal buildings along riverbanks were sealed, and structures covering 682 kanals of land were demolished during recent crackdowns.

To avoid future tragedies, the report proposed setting up 36 rescue stations and purchasing modern rescue equipment. It also called for the creation of 70 compact rescue stations and approved the launch of a digital monitoring system. The tragedy on June 26 took 17 lives; 4 people were rescued, 12 bodies were recovered, and 1 is still missing.