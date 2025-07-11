Laid to rest after 8 months: Pakistan mourns Humaira Asghar

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali was laid to rest on Friday at the Q Block graveyard in Lahore’s Model Town. The funeral was held quietly, with only a few mourners present.

Police found her body earlier this week in her Karachi apartment during an eviction operation. The apartment was in DHA’s Ittehad Commercial area. Officers believe she died 8 to 10 months ago, and her body had badly decomposed by the time it was found.

The initial autopsy report could not confirm the cause of death due to decomposition. However, police said they found no immediate signs of foul play. They are now waiting for chemical and tissue test reports to determine if anything suspicious was involved.

At first, the police claimed that her family had refused to claim her body. That caused a strong reaction on social media. Celebrities like Yashma Gill and Sonya Hussyn, along with the Sindh governor and culture department, offered to arrange the burial.

Later, her brother Naveed Asghar arrived in Karachi and took custody of the body. He denied rejecting it and explained that the police had kept it for investigation. He said the family had been in touch with the authorities the whole time and had planned to take her back for a proper burial.